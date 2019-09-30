Salida City Council will vote Tuesday on a contract with Diesslin Structures Inc. for construction of the soaking pools project at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in city council chambers at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
In other business council is scheduled to vote on:
• A resolution for accepting a segment of right-of-way for Confluence Road.
• A resolution certifying delinquent water and sewer accounts, as well as delinquent accounts with special charges, to Chaffee County Treasurer Dee Dee Copper to be added to the 2019 tax roll.
No work session is scheduled for today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.