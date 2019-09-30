With a theme of “An Evening in the Ruby Rain,” a host of silent and live auction items and a sell-out crowd of 368 attendees, the 15th annual Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation Jewel Ball raised more than $60,000 toward purchase of new equipment for the Buena Vista Health Center addition, which is scheduled to be completed in April.
The annual fundraiser took place Saturday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds in the exhibit hall, which was decorated with red, black and white umbrellas hanging from the ceiling, red floral arrangements on the tables and red and silver beads decorating the chandeliers. The theme and decor were created by Tangie Granzella.
Dr. Tom White and Salida Hospital District board Chair Debbie Farrell made a presentation about the Phase I addition.
In describing the Salida Hospital District’s view of expansion, Farrell paraphrased a line from the film “Field of Dreams”: “If you build it they will come.”
In HRRMC’s case, it’s “If they come, we will build it,” she said, referring to the area’s growth, which has made expansion necessary at Salida and now Buena Vista facilities.
The fundraiser featured a silent auction, live auction and a raffle to help raise funds.
The silent and live auctions brought in about $30,000, including a Stephen LeBlanc bronze eagle sculpture donated by High Country Bank that went for $4,750. The statue was valued at $ 7,000.
Sterling Stoudenmire of Pure Greens donated a tour for five of the Pure Greens grow facility with a promise to match the highest bid. The winning bid was $250, and Stoudenmire offered a second tour at the same price and another match, bringing the total donation to $1,000.
Dr. William Mehos and Tom Mansheim donated two tickets to the Denver Broncos versus Kansas City Chiefs game, which went for $450. A second pair of seats was donated for another $450.
A 1.12-carat Burmese natural ruby donated by Donna and John Rhoads of D&J Rare Gems and set by Krivanek Jewelers in a 14 karat gold pendant with diamonds with a matching chain, valued at $2,000, was raffled off by the Salida Rotary Club. Joshua Wilson had the winning ticket for the ruby necklace. The raffle garnered $18,000.
Jim Wilson acted as auctioneer for the live auction, which included items such as an ethnic meal for four created by Chef Mary Lou Pentasuglio of Variations Catering, a trip to Las Vegas for a Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey game, a wine basket featuring 17 different bottles of wine and a full-day float fishing trip on the Arkansas River, among others.
Silent auction items included a handmade quilt, an original pastel painting by Judy Sprague and a photograph by Joe Beakey.
The wine pull, featuring a chance at a bottle of wine for $20, earned $1,000. Mary Verity came away with the prize of a bottle of Cakebread Cellars Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon valued at $200.
Jean Moltz, Salida Hospital District board and HRRMC Foundation member, said the event went very well.
“It was great. We accomplished a lot,” she said, adding the event also served to better inform people about what health care is available in Buena Vista.
Kimla Robinson, HRRMC Foundation director, said she thought the event was a huge success.
