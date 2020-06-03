by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Salida City Council unanimously approved a water and sewer main extension reimbursement agreement for the 141 Annex minor subdivision during its Tuesday meeting.
Normally subdivisions would be within city limits, but Community Development Director Glen Van Nimwegen said it was a unique situation because the agreement deals with a Chaffee County property that has not been annexed yet. While the property is still in an unincorporated area of the county, the city owns the utility lines.
Council agreed to a preannexation agreement in December 2018 for the property that required extension of sewer and water lines. If any developers on the north side connect with the lines within the next 10 years, they will pay a pro rata share of half the cost.
In other business, council unanimously voted to extend Salida’s state of local emergency until July 8. This extension includes continuation of the COVID-19 Action Plan, which is currently at Tier III. Salida Municipal Code states that emergency periods cannot extend beyond 40 days.
During the COVID-19 update, City Administrator Drew Nelson said the statewide public health order was expanding to “Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors,” which begins to open facilities like playgrounds and pools. The indoor pool restrictions limit people to no more than groups of 10 in a room at any given time.
Because Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center has been undergoing in-depth maintenance, limitations are already in place. The pool is expecting to partially reopen somewhere around June 20.
In a Business Emergency Relief Grant program update, Nelson said they processed 20 applications for grants for a combined total award of $44,903.53. Roughly $50,000 is remaining in the program.
In addition, the city processed five business expansion permits for downtown businesses. Clerks Erin Kelley and Kathy Smith had taken in more than 80 short-term rental certifications since early Monday.
Council unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included approval of meeting minutes for May 19 and special meeting minutes for May 26.
Council adjourned to executive session to discuss the city administrator’s annual personnel evaluation.
