Salida City Council will conduct interviews to fill positions on Salida Planning Commission during a work session at 6 p.m. today in council chambers, 448 E. First St.
Two seats were formerly held by Sandra Farrell and Joe Judd, who both resigned. The new members will be chosen at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Five candidates applied for the positions. Among them is Johann “Kit” Steimle, who has been an alternate commission member since Nov. 5. The other candidates are Adam Martinez, Matthew Chambers, Judith Dockery and Michelle Walker.
Council will also interview Jack Chivvis for a position on the Historic Preservation Commission.
Later in the work session, council members will hear a communications plan from Slate Communications, the results of a compensation survey conducted by Employers Council and a police department 2019 statistical review.
During its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers, council will vote on Resolution 2020-06, which would adopt the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
During 16 months, input from 36 leaders from 17 agencies and more than 1,500 residents along with Envision Fire and Healthy Landscapes Partnership was used to update the plan, which was last updated in 2009.
The plan addresses how local government officials, fire agencies, the state forestry agency and appropriate federal land management agencies should collaborate; how to identify at-risk communities for hazardous fuels; and how to reduce structural ignitability in at-risk communities.
The intended result of the plan is to reduce the overall risk to community assets by nearly 50 percent in 10 years by accelerating treatment on specific areas. The plan includes accelerating treatment activities, such as forest thinning, to treat 10,000 to 15,000 acres by the end of 2025. This is subject to funding and conditions.
Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess said the plan is essential considering the general community’s lack of information regarding wildfire emergencies.
“Our research shows that the community is not prepared for a wildfire emergency,” Bess said in the resolution document. “Many residents are lacking a complete evacuation plan, and roughly half of homeowners say they are unsure what to do to decrease risk on their property, or even where to go for information.”
Council will conduct a public hearing and vote on second reading of Ordinance 2020-03, which would amend the Salida Municipal Code to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco to 21, prohibit sales of flavored tobacco products and require vendors to acquire a license to sell tobacco products.
Council will conduct public hearings on requests from Tacos El Tapatio, Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop and The Biker & The Baker for new hotel and restaurant liquor licenses. JSClinton LLC is requesting council approval of a transfer of liquor license for The Gallery.
Based on its work session interviews, council will make appointments to the Planning Commission and Historic Preservation Commission.
One regular and one alternate position are open on the Historic Preservation Commission, but only one candidate applied. If Chivvis is chosen for the position, council will decide whether Chivvis will serve as a regular member with a term expiring March 21, 2023, or as an alternate member with a term expiration of Jan. 1, 2022.
The consent agenda includes approval of:
- Elks annual Sweetheart Dance special event liquor license.
- Chaffee County United special event liquor license.
- 2019 Sewer Reconstruction Project Phase I final settlement.
- 2020 Concrete Maintenance Project.
- 2020 Sewer Rehabilitation Point Repair Project
- 2020 Employee Compensation Methodology Report.
