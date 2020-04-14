The Atmos Energy/Robert W. Best Charitable Giving Fund announced a $1.5 million donation to be used to stock shelves at local food banks around the country, so students and families affected by the coronavirus outbreak can access nutritious meals while school is not in session.
“More than 3 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week alone, and many of those are parents with children who rely on school food programs for breakfast and lunch every day,” Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO, said in a press release.
“While many will be left wondering how to pay rent, afford medical bills or make the next car payment, we envision this crucial support will help remove some of the mystery around where those folks might find their next meal.”
The Atmos Energy/Robert W. Best Charitable Giving Fund makes contributions that advance its focus on three pillars of outreach – health, education and community welfare.
