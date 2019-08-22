by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
A two-vehicle crash closed U.S. 50 from 8:22 to 8:57 p.m. Tuesday after a driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn into Walmart, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler said.
Christopher Welter, 27, was cited with failure to yield.
The second driver, John Bidelich, 68, was cited for having no insurance.
Cutler said that while CSP troopers on site received complaints of injuries, no one was transported for treatment.
He also said CSP is looking for camera footage of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.