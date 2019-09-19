Salida High School students had the opportunity to check out potential careers and colleges Wednesday at two events at the school.
The career fair took place during school hours and gave students a variety of jobs to consider.
Several local businesses and services were represented, including Karver Homes, U.S. Forest Service, Rescue Essentials, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, High Country Bank, The Mountain Mail, Heart of the Rockies Radio, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Salida Fire Department, Salida Police Department, the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy.
Students were encouraged to visit tables representing areas of interest and ask questions about potential careers.
A college fair was offered Wednesday evening for students and parents.
Twenty-seven two- and four-year colleges and universities participated in the event with representatives available to answer questions about admissions, programming and campus life.
Colleges represented included in-state and out-of-state institutions.
In-state schools included Naropa University, Regis University, University of Denver, Colorado Mountain College, University of Colorado-Boulder, University of Colorado Denver, Colorado Christian University, Johnson and Wales University, University of Wyoming, Laramie County Community College;
Metro State University, Otero Junior College, University of Northern Colorado, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, Colorado School of Mines, Colorado State University, Trinidad State Junior College, Adams State University, Lamar Community College, Western Colorado University, Colorado State University-Pueblo, Fort Lewis College and Colorado Mesa University.
Out-of-state schools included Nebraska Wesleyan University, California Polytechnic State University, Chadron State College and West Texas A&M.
Parents and students from Salida, Buena Vista, and Cotopaxi attended the event checking in with schools they were interested in.
Erica Cauthron, 17, a junior at Cotopaxi High School, said the event helped her plan ahead.
Patricia Cauthron, Erica’s mother, said it was a good opportunity for the kids to see what’s out there.
She said they usually went to the Cañon City college fair, but it was nice to have one in Salida.
