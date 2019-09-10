Poncha Springs Trustee Dean Edwards highlighted the need for increased space and parking availability Monday at a joint work session with the Planning & Zoning Commission.
“That’s probably the one thing that affects everybody in this town,” Edwards said.
The trustees and commissioners discussed potential capital expenditures for the 2020 budget.
Finishing the landscaping at the visitor center will be a priority in 2020, they said.
Town Administrative Officer Brian Berger brought up adding a pump track near the community garden.
Trustees directed Berger to look into adding a well site at Hoover Park for irrigation.
Berger asked trustees what they thought about purchasing the south flyway at the U.S. 50-U.S. 285 intersection. Trustee Thomas Moore asked if Berger could see whether the Colorado Department of Transportation would just give it to the town.
The group discussed adding a trail connecting CR 140 to the Poncha Springs town center.
Trustees called for additional digital speed signs, especially on the highways. Trustee Darryl Wilson said Poncha Springs should try to partner with CDOT on such a project. They also discussed the need for more pedestrian crossings on the highways.
For road work, trustees agreed West Poncha Avenue should be the starting point.
They asked for studies about hot springs and geothermal visibility.
Also presented were line items for a municipal court judge and prosecutor.
Berger said the work session will help him formulate the draft budget. The trustees will take up a draft budget at their Sept. 23 meeting, he said. The draft budget must go in front of the trustees before Oct. 15.
After the draft budget is approved, another work session and a public hearing will take place before the budget is finalized, Berger said.
