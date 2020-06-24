The Chaffee County Planning Commission conducted its third and final sub-area long-term planning work session on the county’s comprehensive plan Tuesday, meeting virtually with representatives from Salida, Poncha Springs and Maysville.
Attendees discussed possible future uses of areas, including the Arkansas River corridor, U.S. 50, Vandaveer Ranch and county land just outside the municipalities that could possibly be annexed in the future.
Dave Dixon of consulting firm Cushing Terrell said the future land use map is intended to be amendable. He also noted that it isn’t regulatory, but is instead designed to provide guidance to the municipalities.
“The intent is to keep it simple and flexible,” Dixon said.
Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson said, “We’re seeing a lot of growth on the fringe and want to make sure it’s compatible with long-term planning.”
Attendees agreed that densest housing should be closest to town and spread out from there.
The Smeltertown area has some opportunities for local development and businesses that wouldn’t detract from downtown. Nelson said there are some “intense industrial uses” currently out there, and their compatibility with other uses should be considered.
Planning Commissioner Marjo Curgus noted that the area is “problematic” for the county since it has homes within an industrialized area. Responding to a comment that commercial wouldn’t fit there, she said commercial use wasn’t just coffee shops but could include other industries.
They also discussed the Vandaveer Ranch area as a possible expansion of Salida. “It’s the gateway before you run out of land in Salida,” Curgus said.
As for the corridor along the Arkansas River, which was mapped for rural residential use, several people suggested they’d like to see a river overlay put in place, which could add more restrictions on what could be built.
The area between CRs 120 and 140 in Poncha Springs was marked as mixed-use residential. Dixon asked, “If you want to see an increased supply (of housing), is this the place you want to do it?”
Poncha Springs Trustee JD Longwell said the town is close to Salida but really different, noting that there aren’t as many options for mixed uses.
Longwell said the town’s operating document is their land use and zoning code. “The growth we’ve seen has been in accordance with that, and it’s worked pretty well for us,” he said.
Other discussion centered on the U.S. 50 corridor. Trustee Dean Edwards said, “The leaning is away from strip commercial to more mixed use.”
The area around the Lagree’s grocery store is where trustees said they want to develop a town center.
Other county land close to Poncha Springs was also discussed as possible areas that could be annexed in the future.
Dixon said the commission’s intent is to have a second draft of the sub-area planning and land use map done by July 14. He said they tentatively have a town hall meeting scheduled for July 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.