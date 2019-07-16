Salida City Council directed city staff to look further into the issue of workforce housing during a work session Monday.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said council can continue discussion today at their regular meeting.
Council members talked with representatives from Chaffee Housing Trust and Habitat for Humanity about the lack of affordable housing in Chaffee County and what the city can do to help.
Chaffee Housing Trust Executive Director Read McCulloch said more variety in housing is needed right now, and affordability must be preserved in perpetuity.
Councilman Dan Shore asked if interspersing affordable units around neighborhoods is preferable to clumping them together.
Both McCulloch and Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity board President Dale Shoemaker said spreading affordable units around is better, but keeping the units affordable is the main priority.
Shoemaker said the cost of land in Chaffee County is such that Habitat for Humanity must group affordable units together because that’s the only way to keep them affordable. Shoemaker said all of the land in Salida is way out of Habitat’s price range.
Mayor P.T. Wood asked about the organizations’ needs and capacities for projects.
McCulloch said land and financing are the main needs, and capacity depends on partners.
Councilwoman Cheryl Brown-Kovacic asked about directing staff to work with both organizations, and the rest of council expressed interest. Wood said that would probably be more appropriate for a regular meeting.
“Our goal is to build as many as we can as fast as we can to meet the demand,” McCulloch said.
Council members also discussed an ordinance that was continued from Dec. 18 concerning the occupational lodging tax and short-term rentals.
Nelson said if council passes the ordinance on first reading today, it will need some tweaks before its public hearing, based on some things that have happened in the past six months.
