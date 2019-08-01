by Max R. Smith
Times Staff Writer
BUENA VISTA – Sales tax returns reported by the town of Buena Vista for May are up 7.9 percent over returns in the same month in 2018.
The town brought in $264,671.39 in sales tax revenue in May, Town Treasurer Michelle Stoke reported.
May is typically either the fifth or sixth highest-returning month of the year.
In May last year, revenues from sales tax were $245,167.95. In 2017, the town brought in $221,149 that month.
Between 2017 and 2018, May’s returns grew by 10.8 percent, and 2019’s numbers are 57.7 percent higher than they were for that month in 2013.
In 2018, May’s revenue accounted for 8.1 percent of the year’s total sales tax revenue.
Stoke said the town’s year-to-date sales tax revenue was 8 percent ahead of the 2019 budget and 10 percent greater than last year’s revenue by this point in the year.
This year, Stoke has begun tracking the sales tax paid by remote sellers – vendors selling products over the internet – in response to a state law codifying the Supreme Court decision Wayfair v. South Dakota, which decided that sales tax on online purchases should be paid to wherever the person purchasing the item lives.
In May, Stoke reported 362 remote sellers accounting for $3,720 of that month’s sales tax revenue, about 1.4 percent of the total.
Stoke calculated in her report to the board of trustees that in April BV collected sales tax from 292 remote sellers, accounting for 2.38 percent of the month’s revenue.
In December, she recorded 132 remote sellers contributing just 0.77 percent of the month’s revenue. In January, when the Colorado General Assembly passed the law, BV had 229 remote sellers accounting for 1.53 percent of the month’s revenue.
Those numbers have grown steadily with each month of the new year.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
