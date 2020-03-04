by Robert Boczkiewicz
Special to The Mail
DENVER – A judge has denied Chaffee County commisioners’ request to completely dismiss a lawsuit involving a dispute over the owner’s use of land at 11600 Antelope Road.
The owner, Allison Brown, sued county officials last year after they denied her a certificate of occupancy of the site.
A judge of the U.S. District Court for Colorado ruled that Brown’s lawsuit against the commissioners can move forward on her claim that denial of the certificate violated her constitutional right of due process.
Judge Christine M. Arguello, however, did grant the request of county officials to dismiss the other parts of the lawsuit.
The judge issued the 12-page ruling Monday.
Arguello dismissed Brown’s claim that the county’s denial violated her right of equal protection of the law. The judge also dismissed Jon Roorda, Dan Swallow, the county’s Board of Review and the county itself from being defendants.
Roorda, as the county’s planning manager, played a key role in the dispute. Swallow, as the county’s director of development services, also may have had a role.
That leaves the commissioners as defendants as the case moves forward in Denver.
The judge wrote in her decision that Roorda initially issued Brown a building permit for her planned development of a foxhunting outfitting facility. The judge quoted Roorda’s permit as stating Brown’s planned use of the land “was compliant with the county’s zoning ordinances.”
“In reliance on the county’s representations, (Brown) commenced construction,” Arguello wrote.
The judge also stated that on March 28, 2017, after five months of construction, Roorda submitted a letter to Brown “that substantially changed the county’s position, identified (her) use of the property as unlawful and required (her) to submit applications for a limited-impact review to obtain permission from the county to continue using the property ‘as previously permitted.’
“The county issued a certificate of occupancy only after Magistrate Judge Amanda Hunter (of the Chaffee County District Court) issued a court order preventing Brown from riding with foxhounds and friends on public land except for her whips,” Arguello wrote in her ruling.
In foxhunting, a whip is a professional or honorary member of the hunt staff who assists the huntsman with the hounds.
On Dec. 19, 2017, Brown sold her home, anticipating moving onto the property. But the judge stated Brown “was repeatedly denied a certificate of occupancy on the basis of her purported land-use violations.”
That led up to Brown filing her lawsuit last March.
Last July, in a court filing by both sides, Brown’s position was that she “was deprived of legal use of her land.” She contended she “suffered substantial economic harm,” including relocating her foxhounds and outfitting facilities to another county.
The county’s position was that “a building permit for a house does not create vested rights to use land to operate a kennel and to operate foxhound hunting expeditions without going through the county’s process for limited impact review.”
“Due process was accorded though the county’s land-use process (which included) two appeals (Brown) pursued with the county board of adjustment.”
Brown wants a jury to order the commissioners to rule in her favor and pay her unspecified thousands of dollars as compensation for what she says occurred.
