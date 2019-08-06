City Administrator Drew Nelson presented updated plans for the soaking pools project at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center Monday during a city council work session.
Nelson said the design group is ready to go to final design, which will lead to the city getting a guaranteed maximum price from the contractor, Diesslin Structures Inc.
In June, council directed staff to try to trim the project enough to fit the $950,000 budget that had been set for the total project. The design at that time was projected to cost just under $1.4 million total.
The new design is still about $155,000 off the budgeted number, Nelson said, but money is available in the city’s budget that could go toward the project from the Conservation Trust Fund and the parks, recreation, open space and trails master plan, for example.
Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich said the soaking pools would be a legal use of Conservation Trust Fund dollars.
Councilman Justin Critelli said his No. 1 priority is that the project be under the budgeted amount.
The current design, like the previous design, contains five smaller pools rather than one big pool and allows for untreated water to flow through the pools and into the South Arkansas River, separate from the city’s water supply.
The previous design’s splash pad has been removed, which Nelson said saved about $150,000.
Critelli asked why the splash pad was removed from the design while other elements stayed in.
Nelson said it seemed like the council’s focus in May was on keeping the five-pool element, not the splash pad. He also said there are other places, such as Marvin Park, where a splash pad could be installed.
Councilman Mike Bowers said the city needs a splash pad because it represents an increase in recreation opportunities for kids, even if it isn’t included in this specific project.
Nelson said council could discuss the splash pad during its upcoming budget process.
Councilman Dan Shore asked if the city could explore expanding hours and opportunities for kids at the pool in lieu of a splash pad.
There was some discussion about changing to one pool instead of five, but council members said they didn’t want to go that direction.
“I think we’re moving in the right direction,” Councilman Harald Kasper said.
Before the meeting at the Touber Building, council took a tour of the multiuse facility on U.S. 50, which is nearing completion.
The facility will include space for bike impounding, maintenance on large vehicles such as fire trucks, evidence impounding for the police department and a training room.
Fire Chief Doug Bess said the facility is not quite done, but close.
City Attorney Nina Williams gave an overview of the city’s proposed new short-term rental ordinance, which council is scheduled to vote on at its regular meeting tonight.
Williams said the new policy will increase enforcement and consistency.
The new policy includes hearings for violators in order to revoke their licenses similar to the way marijuana and liquor licenses are handled, Williams said. Under the current policy, Williams said, the city would probably lose a lawsuit if someone whose license had been revoked sued the city, because of a lack of due process in the policy.
She said the new policy also includes annual reviews for license renewals, and licenses with violations won’t be allowed to renew.
Williams also presented the council with the city’s fee schedule, which lists every fee the city charges.
It’s important for all fees to be listed in one place, Williams said, and council should adopt the fee schedule every year.
A resolution adopting the fee schedule is on tonight’s agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.