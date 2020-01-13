Members of the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Citizen Task Force announced the creation of the Fred Rasmussen Citizen Task Force Exceptional Achievement Award at their meeting Thursday.
AHRA Park Manager Rob White said the award was created in Rasmussen’s name to honor the work he did as a member of the task force.
Rasmussen, who died Jan. 17, 2019, was a founding member of Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited, an avid fly fisherman, expert fly-tier and conservationist.
As a member of the AHRA Citizen Task Force, he represented the interests of anglers in planning for the recreation area.
White said Rasmussen was a strong voice for the angling community and a supporter of acquisition of river access on the Arkansas River.
White said over the years he and Rasmussen grew to trust each other and even when they disagreed on a course of action, Rasmussen would listen and was always fair and willing to compromise to a point.
The award will recognize individual task force members or constituents who exhibit the same sort of commitment and support to the management of AHRA.
Members of the task force represent AHRA, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management, private boaters, riverfront property owners, environmental interests, local government, anglers, commercial permittees and water users.
White said the first nominees for the award will probably be considered near the end of the year.
