Poncha Springs’ annual Easter egg hunt is canceled due to health concerns.
To adapt, the town developed a Covert Easter Egg Drop program that delivers eggs to homes.
Parents should sign up by 1 p.m. April 10 by emailing mail@ponchasprings.us or calling (719) 539-6882 with the following information: address, number of children, and children’s ages. They should also say if they prefer having a bag of eggs dropped off or having them dispersed in their yard.
Volunteers will hide eggs after 8 p.m. April 11 while traveling separately. They will also wear gloves and masks.
