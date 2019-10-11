The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office, U.S. Forest Service Pike-San Isabel National Forests and Comanche-Cimarron National Grasslands recently released the draft plan for managing the Browns Canyon National Monument. They are seeking public comment on the three management scenarios analyzed in the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Browns Canyon Resource Management Plan.
“Engaged partners and communities were an important part in our development of this draft plan to manage this incredible resource,” said BLM Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger.
Browns Canyon National Monument was established by Presidential Proclamation 9232 on Feb. 19, 2015.
The BLM manages 9,790 acres and the Forest Service manages 11,810 acres of the 21,600-acre monument.
Browns Canyon National Monument’s river corridor lies within the broader Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area. The Browns Canyon segment accounts for 40 to 45 percent of the overall commercial river use in the recreation area and contributed approximately $30 million to Colorado’s economy in 2018.
Public comments will be accepted through Jan. 20, 2020. The document is available for review on the BLM’s ePlanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xn2eC.
BLM and Forest Service staff are hosting public events during the comment period, all scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m.:
Salida: Monday, Oct. 28, SteamPlant Event Center, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Buena Vista: Tuesday, Oct. 29, Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
Golden: Wednesday, Oct. 30, Marriott Denver West, 1717 Denver West Blvd.
Meeting time updates and a BLM-Forest Service webinar schedule will be posted on the ePlanning website.
Public comments must be submitted through the ePlanning site or mailed to BCNM RMP/EIS, 5575 Cleora Road, Salida, Colo. 81201.
Entire comments, including personal information, may be made publicly available at any time. While individuals may request the BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.