by Kim Marquis
Envision Chaffee County
Envision Forest Health Council will present plans for the Methodist Front wildfire mitigation plan during the Salida City Council work session at 6 p.m. today.
The project will create a 5-mile-long area of fuel breaks to protect the southern flank of the Salida and Poncha Springs communities of 7,000 people from wildfire.
Forest treatments encompass 1,500 acres on both public and private lands.
The project links to the Decker Fire burn area, where fuel loads were reduced by last fall’s lightning-sparked wildfire. It also connects to 800 acres of completed work on CR 108 by the Bureau of Land Management.
Heavy fuel loads in Chaffee County’s forests have combined with warmer, drier weather and wind events to increase the intensity and frequency of wildfires.
“The Decker Fire burned the eastern side of Methodist Mountain, but there are still heavy fuel loads in the forest,” U.S. Forest Service Salida District Ranger Jim Pitts said. “The Methodist Front project proactively addresses consequences as seen in recent Decker and Hayden Pass fires.”
The Forest Service is focusing on treatments within 1,000 acres on Cleveland Mountain.
Private property work on nearly 500 acres is managed by the Salida Field Office of the Colorado State Forest Service to connect treatments on city, state and privately owned lands to create fuel breaks. These treatments decrease fire risk by creating “shaded” fuel breaks with groups of trees spaced about 15 feet apart.
The Methodist Front project improves wildlife habitat by enhancing grass cover and forage for rabbit, turkey and squirrels, as well as a variety of big game species, said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area Wildlife Manager Jim Aragon, a member of the Forest Health Council.
“This is an important winter-range hub for elk, black bear and mule deer migrations,” Aragon said. “Our collar data show that deer winter here, then migrate across eight counties in the summer months to areas as far away as Breckenridge, the Wet Mountains and the San Luis Valley.”
The project protects the Gold Medal trout waters of the Arkansas River as well as the Herrington and Del Monte ditches by reducing the likely intensity of a wildfire in the forests above the South Arkansas River. The “Little Ark” flows through Poncha Springs and Salida, feeding into municipal drinking water supplies, agricultural land and wetlands.
The major Western Area Power Administration power transmission line and a critical communications site south of U.S. 50 will also be protected.
Forest restoration work involves hand-cutting and mastication, a treatment process that shreds or chops smaller trees and shrubs into pieces to encourage vegetation regrowth and new seedling survival. Pile and broadcast burning will occur on public lands, depending on weather and forest fuel conditions.
The Methodist Front project is a top treatment priority area identified in the Chaffee County Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The 2020 plan approved in February uses computer modeling to map wildfire risk and identify the right areas to treat for the highest cost efficiency and community benefit.
Envision Forest Health Council formed to update and implement the community plan, to increase the past rate of forest treatments and reduce overall risk of the effects of a wildfire.
A new service called Chaffee Chips will be offered to Methodist Mountain landowners this year and in 2021 to encourage additional work in the wildland-urban interface (WUI) through coordinated neighborhood slash removal and chipping services.
“There is a mosaic of public and private lands in the high-density WUI on the Methodist Front,” Chaffee County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Kent Maxwell said. “All of these plans combine in an impressively collaborative effort to address wildfire threat for thousands of people.”
The State Forest Service will work with landowners to develop detailed treatment plans on private parcels in the coming months. About a third of the treatments will be completed in 2021. The Forest Service plans to finish public land treatments soon after, weather and other management factors pending.
The Methodist Front project could be enhanced by a 2,500-acre wildlife habitat enhancement project under consideration by the U.S. Forest Service. The agency is currently accepting comments through a scoping process. Visit fs.fed.us/nepa/nepa_project_exp.php?project=53613 to see a map of this work and find out how to comment.
Visit envisionchaffeecounty.org for more information about the Forest Health Council’s work toward implementing the Community Wildfire Protection Plan in Chaffee County, including maps of Chaffee Chips service areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.