After nearly two hours of discussion, the Chaffee County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend that county commissioners deny a text amendment to Section 5.2.3.C3 of the county land use code concerning agricultural subdivision exemptions.
An agricultural subdivision exemption allows a local farmer or rancher to divide off a 2-acre lot from their land without having to go through the subdivision process, provided they still have at least 35 acres.
The amendment, proposed by Karin Adams, suggested changing the phrase “greater than 35 acres” to “35 acres or more” and removing the term “residential” from that section of the code.
Adams said the first part of her amendment was to clarify the size of the lots, while the second addressed the fact that the lot could be previously zoned commercial, and requiring it to be changed to residential could hinder a land owner’s use of the property.
While planning commissioners didn’t have a problem with the first suggestion, the second proposal led to discussion.
Commissioner Bruce Cogan asked if the land had to be used as a residential plot, or could it continued to be used for agriculture, since it wasn’t clear in the code.
Commissioner Anderson Horne said, “This was a streamlined process created for a very specific use. If they don’t want to use this, there are three other ways to get there.”
Chairman Mike Allen summed it up by saying that it was the “potential vagueness” in the language that needed to be clarified.
“It all comes back to intent,” Allen said.
They ended up with five findings about the amendment:
1. The original intent of the past agricultural subdivision exemption was clear: to provide a lot to a family member.
2. Agricultural landowners needed a process to be able to sell a parcel of land in a relatively short time and without the burden of a subdivision.
3. Evidence has been presented that agricultural landowners who choose to use the agricultural subdivision exemption process are subjecting the subdivided parcel to restrictions on use that are inapplicable to similarly zoned properties.
4. The comprehensive plan is currently being updated, and the land use code is anticipated to be updated following the comprehensive plan adoption.
5. The current exemption is unclear on allowable uses on the exempted subdivided lot.
The commissioners also unanimously approved:
• RGP Industrial Park major subdivision preliminary plan.
• Lakeside Estates Preserve filing 2 minor subdivision sketch plan.
• An amendment to Section 1.3.5 regarding the time frame for posting notice for Board of Health applications and sign postings.
• An amendment to Section 4.3.1 to update specific notice requirements and when to hold public hearings for subdivision exemptions and adding notice requirements for adjacent property owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.