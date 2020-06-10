by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees and Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved Monday a preliminary sketch plan for a proposed minor subdivision at Halley’s Corner, 129 Halley’s Ave., contingent upon parking studies from RG and Associates LLC and The Crabtree Group.
The public hearing was originally scheduled for April 13 but was delayed until Monday due to COVID-19.
The 1.45-acre parcel is owned by CDL LLC, and the plan submitted by Lorna Arnold proposes eight “live/work units” fronting Halley’s Avenue in the form of two fourplexes. Arnold also proposes eight residential units fronting Industrial Drive in the form of two fourplexes.
The downstairs would be dedicated to retail use with the upstairs acting as residential, either as live-work, rentals or separate condos. Upstairs unit parking spaces were counted separately from retail. Retail space would not be for sale but leased out.
The approved sketch is at the preliminary plat stage. Parking calculations have not yet been made.
The original draft had 47 required parking spaces with 50 provided, while the applicant’s preferred plan, the one that was passed, had 60 required parking spaces and 62 provided. The original design had a leftover lot intended for greenery, but the applicant would prefer using the leftover lot for two duplex units with large double-car garages.
In other business, trustees did not vote but consented to a revised site plan for Quarry Station Apartments from RG and Associates LLC representatives. The proposed 36-unit apartment complex at 75 Nickerson Ave. would be composed of two buildings with 18 units each. The units would be a mix of one, two and three bedrooms.
Because of the consent, the representatives will proceed with additional plans, including a third revision, in a future meeting.
Trustee Thomas Moore said he had concerns that parking would be too dense and there would not be enough green space.
Of the provided designs, trustees decided to go with the design most similar to Plan 3, which has unit entrances running parallel to Nickerson Avenue and perpendicular to Poplar Street. Units would face away from each other with a walking path running in between.
The design also has covered parking spaces running along the furthest north and south ends. A drainage pond would be designated east of the property.
Trustees unanimously approved a liquor license renewal for Firehouse Liquors. They are still waiting to receive a letter stating the sheriff’s office does not see any reason to deny the renewal. The renewal will not be sent to the Liquor Enforcement Division until they receive the letter.
Moore, Dave Ward and Tina Perri-Mundy were appointed as members of the Planning and Zoning Interview Committee.
The board and commission concluded the meeting by discussing Poncha’s Town Cleanup Day, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and the trustees’ public hearing on the Moltz annexation scheduled for June 22.
