Chaffee County Public Health announced that its nurse home visitor program, Healthy Start, has been selected to participate in a program evaluation course sponsored by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Healthy Start was created in 2012 by two local public health nurses, Cassondra Franco and Emily Anderson. The program provides a nurse in the home of any interested family in Chaffee County, to ensure every family has the opportunity for the healthiest start, according to a press release.
The program has no income guidelines or child number restrictions. Public Health officials said this broad reach fills in the gaps left by other local support programs.
Healthy Start has a strong focus on breastfeeding, among other health and parenting topics.
The practicum that Healthy Start was chosen to participate in is a learning opportunity for students and maternal and child health public health programs. Harvard students enrolled in the course are matched with a state, tribal, local or other health organization maternal and child health program.
Teams are composed of two students, two program representatives and an epidemiologist. During the first week of the course (Jan. 6-10), teams meet in Atlanta to participate in an intensive course in public health evaluation. Teams have opportunities to meet throughout the first week in breakout sessions, to get acquainted and begin work.
Since the training week convenes on a CDC campus, participants also gain exposure to CDC resources. In the second week (Jan. 13-17), a team will come to Chaffee County, where students will work with the program directly to further develop the evaluation plan that the agency may take from plan to implementation.
During that week, the students meet with health department staff, stakeholders and local program constituents to learn about the program hands-on.
After completing the course, the student participants will develop a comprehensive evaluation plan for Healthy Start. The goal is to use the evaluation plan to demonstrate that Healthy Start is a promising practice and eventually an evidence-based program. With this, the program can apply for additional funding opportunities and serve families beyond Chaffee County.
“The HSPH and CDC Program Evaluation Practicum is a highly competitive public health opportunity for health departments across the country, and we look forward to Chaffee County’s participation in the 2020 cohort,” said Taleria R. Fuller, health scientist in CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health.
“Improving the lives of mothers and children in rural communities is very important to our work.”
