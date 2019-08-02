Starting next week, crews will begin installing a remote avalanche control system at the section of Monarch Pass known as “big slide,” about a mile north of Monarch Mountain.
That area accounts for more than 50 percent of the avalanche danger on Monarch Pass, Jamie Yount, Colorado Department of Transportation winter operations manager, said.
The control system involves a Gazex exploder, which can be controlled with a computer and a radio. The Gazex exploder is fixed in place and remotely operated, Yount said, from an on-site safe zone.
Using a mixture of six parts oxygen and one part propane, the Gazex exploder creates a large explosive air blast, which Yount said is more effective than placing explosives in snow.
Three exploders will be installed at the site, he said, and all three can be shot at once, which will make the work take less time.
Yount said the system can be operated at night, which will have a big impact on traffic on the pass because CDOT won’t have to shut the road down during the day to do avalanche mitigation. The system will also improve worker safety, he said.
A control shelter will also be installed, according to a CDOT press release.
The project will cost about $700,000 total, including $366,000 for the contractor (Midwest Rockfall Inc. of Henderson) and about $350,000 for equipment, Lisa Schwantes, CDOT Southwest Region communication director, said.
CDOT is trying to move forward with these types of systems in the near future, Schwantes said. Currently 32 exploders are installed in Colorado, she said, mostly in the I-70 corridor. These systems are commonly used in Europe, she said.
Scott Pressly, Monarch Mountain vice president of mountain operations, said the new system will minimize time and effort put in by Monarch’s ski patrol to mitigate avalanches in that area.
Traditionally, Pressly said, ski patrol has used hand charges to do that work, and this system will minimize the number of times they have to do so.
In addition, Pressly said, the ability to use the system at night should reduce closures on Monarch Pass during ski traffic hours.
“We’re excited to have the technology up here,” Pressly said.
Helicopter operations to drop off equipment will start Wednesday and continue through Friday, Schwantes said, with periodic 20-minute closures of U.S. 50 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.
After those three days, minimal traffic impacts are expected as most project work will take place off the highway.
The project is expected to be completed in October.
