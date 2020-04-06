The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees will select a Salida board liaison to provide input on Salida’s needs as a campus and as part of CMC’s tax district at its meeting at 2 p.m. today via Webex.
The liaison will not be a voting member of the board.
Salida is currently represented by Lake County board member Bob Hartzell in matters requiring a vote.
The board will also make decisions on summer 2020 discounts and benefits and fall 2020-21 concepts and options.
To listen to the public meeting, call 720-650-7664. The meeting number is 282-423-992 and the meeting password is X6guB69PQ9s.
