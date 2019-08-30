The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss the annual review of regulations for several topics, including passes, permits and registrations, wildlife properties and damage caused by wildlife, during its meeting Sept. 5-6 in Rifle.
The meeting will take place from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday at Colorado Mountain College, 3695 Airport Road.
Also on the agenda, according to a press release, are:
- Transferable hang tag parks pass analysis.
- Draft regulations related to adjusting license fees and license agent commission rates.
- Big game season structure.
- Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program.
- Annual reviews of regulations for turkey hunting and fishing.
- Regulations updates that allow for future use of electronic licenses and passes.
- Herd management plans for the Sangre de Cristo (E-27) and Grape Creek (E-28) elk herds.
A complete agenda can be found on the CPW websites, cpw.state.co.us. The public also can listen to meetings on the website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. The next meeting will be Nov. 14-15 in Wray.
