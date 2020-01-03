The last act of Friends of the SteamPlant will be played out Friday evening with the installation of a permanent history display in the lobby of the theater the group helped create.
The display will detail the history of the building as an electrical generating plant and its transition to a theater and event center and one of the focus points of the arts scene in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
The 32-year-old volunteer organization had its origins in the late 1980s drive to renovate the old building and give it a new life as a cultural center.
The history of Salida SteamPlant begins with Thomas Edison and the Edison Illuminating Co.
In 1882 Edison’s company built Pearl Street Station, a power station in Manhattan, New York, which provided the power for electric lighting in the area.
The idea caught on, and by 1887 businessmen in Salida were looking at electric illumination for their 7-year-old town.
The Edison Electrical Illuminating Co. of Salida was formed Aug. 4, 1887, at the Monte Cristo Hotel.
By October of that year, a 28-by-28-foot wood frame building with a 75-foot chimney stack housing a boiler room, an 80-horsepower engine and two incandescent light dynamos had been installed with a capacity to light 750 incandescent bulbs.
The original structure was enlarged in the 1890s when a 20-by-46-foot addition was built on the east side.
Two new Edison dynamos were purchased and moved into the old space while the old dynamos were moved to the new addition.
A 7-foot-high, 8-by-8-foot cupola was erected on the addition for wiring to different parts of the city.
In 1915 the plant was taken over by Central Colorado Power Co., which in turn sold it to Public Service Co. of Colorado.
A 1926 expansion saw the construction of a large addition on the north side of the building.
The plant was in operation until 1953 when operations ceased.
Much of the machinery was removed in 1958, and the building was converted to Public Service Co. storage with a small 4 kilovolt substation that supplied electricity for the downtown area.
In 1987 Salida Enterprise for Economic Development (SEED) bought the property from Public Service Co. for $40,000.
The Upper Arkansas Valley was in an economic decline at the time due to the 1987 closure of the Climax Mine, which had been a major employer in the area. The purchase was seen as part of the effort to revitalize the downtown area.
A subcommittee was set up, called the Steam Plant Committee, which had three goals for the building to be:
• An anchor for the downtown area.
• Used to be of primary benefit to the community.
• Used as a multiuse cultural center for the arts.
Original thoughts for the property included a community center.
Cleanup by work crews from Buena Vista Correctional Facility began in February 1989.
Although much of the work was accomplished through grants, many hours of volunteer work were put into refurbishing the building.
By May 26, 1989, the renovated facility was shown off to community members at an open house.
On June 8, 1989, the melodrama “Forbidden Fruit,” the first production of the new theater in the round, was performed by members of Texans Woody and Marilyn Pyeatt’s Powerhouse Players theater company.
In 1991, SEED sold the structure to the city of Salida for $10, but the committee, which became the Salida Steamplant Council, continued to advocate for the facility.
A sculpture garden was added on the west side in 1995, featuring pieces by local artists.
In 1999 the Salida Steamplant Council incorporated as a nonprofit and was renamed the Salida SteamPlant Board.
The group of volunteers continued to plan for the future of the facility and the community.
The group applied for and received grants from History Colorado State Historic Fund to do exterior restoration and install a new roof.
The configuration of the theater was changed from theater in the round to a front-stage theater with riser seating.
In 2002 big improvements came in the form of heating and seating.
The board raised $250,000 for the project, which included a $50,000 bequest from the estate of Dr. Frederick R. “Fritz” Paquette.
The Paquette Gallery, part of the theater lobby, is named in his honor.
Up until that time use of the space was seasonal, since there was no heating system.
The only winter activity for several years was Holiday Park, which was held at the SteamPlant from its inception in 1998 to 2005.
A heating system was installed in the theater area allowing for year-round use.
Western State College in Gunnison donated 224 seats to the theater.
A director for the facility was hired with financial help to run the theater and manage events.
By 2007, the board, now Friends of the SteamPlant, made big plans for the facility.
In 2008 the dirt floor “Pigeon Room” on the west side of the building, so called because pigeons tended to roost there, got a new lease on life by being transformed into a ballroom, kitchen, dressing rooms and a greenroom for performers.
The Riverside Annex, with meeting rooms for meetings and events, was added to the complex, the sculpture garden was remodeled, and the Riverside Plaza was added to the complex.
Salida SteamPlant Theater and Event Center officially opened July 5, 2008.
The $1.25 million for the project came from a variety of sources including the city of Salida, Chaffee County and Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA).
The Friends of Salida SteamPlant continued to raise funds for improvements to the facility into the 2010s with the purchase of brand-new seating for the theater in 2015.
The city of Salida, which now owns the facility, runs the SteamPlant full-time with multiple entertainment and social events annually, including weddings and church services.
The event center has become the focal point for the Salida Creative District and has hosted creative arts district state events more than once.
Bob Grether, a member of Friends of Salida SteamPlant for more than 30 years, said the group is down to four members.
Most of the work over the years to get the SteamPlant to its current state was done by volunteers, he said.
With only four members of the Friends left and the city doing “a great job running it,” it seemed a good time to disband, Grether said.
The event facility, as envisioned by the original planners, has helped build Salida’s visitor base and inspired other businesses to do something on the river, which has improved Salida’s riverfront over the years, turning it into an asset, he said.
The group’s last project as an organization was to put together a visual history of the SteamPlant from its early days providing electricity to a new town to its current role as a cultural center for a new generation of Salidans.
“So many people are new in town and have no idea of the history,” Grether said.
While Tuesday was the last day the Friends of Salida SteamPlant officially existed, the group’s new installation, “The SteamPlant History” will be dedicated at 5 p.m. Friday in the lobby of the theater. A reception with refreshments will follow.
