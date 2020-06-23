The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to table the vote on possible annexation and zoning of the Moltz property north of Little River Ranch and east of the Tailwind subdivision.
After 1½ hours of input from the public hearing, trustees said they needed more information on both zoning and water.
They agreed to schedule an online work session to meet with their water experts, as well as a work session to discuss zoning during the July 13 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, before reconsidering the issue at their July 27 meeting.
The proposed subdivision would include single-family housing, denser multifamily housing and mixed live/work areas for commercial developments.
Joe DeLuca with The Crabtree Group, representing the developers, said, “In my opinion, this is a strategic decision that should be based on a long-term benefit for the town.”
He explained the development as a natural extension of the town and said “retail follows rooftops,” which will help growth through property and sales taxes.
He said the subdivision would have walking paths, tree-lined streets, detached sidewalks and commercial areas for smaller community businesses and office space.
Some of the concerns raised in public comments were effects on the water table and their wells.
DeLuca said existing water rights would go to the town, and drying up of the land would have little to no effect on the aquifer.
A question was asked about a possible school, which DeLuca said was possible in an early plan, but the school district is holding off, although it could be added back in.
Another question asked about parks, and DeLuca said the town would rather have payment in lieu of the open space.
Trustee JD Longwell, who lives near the proposed annexation and has had contact and discussions with the developers, recused himself.
Trustees said some of their concerns included density of the zoning and growth. Trustee Thomas Moore said he was against such dense zoning.
Mayor Ben Scanga said removal of that zoning would mean less community retail, which the town encouraged.
Trustee Darryl Wilson said the town is going to grow, so at least they could have a say in the growth.
Trustees also unanimously approved a letter of support for a statue of Chipeta at the Crossroads Welcome Center and a memorandum of understanding with the county regarding CARES Act funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.