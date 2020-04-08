by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
With most people staying at home and eating in, more people are cooking, some of whom aren’t used to it.
Food safety is an aspect of home cooking that bears repeating, especially these days when the medical community is stretched.
Morgan Young, CSU Extension agent – 4-H Youth Development and Family and Consumer Science, said with any food, fresh or leftover, cooks need to keep them from carrying a foodborne illness.
A foodborne illness is caused by bacteria or other pathogens on or in food.
These bacteria are typically Salmonella, Botulism, Escherchia coli (E. coli), and more.
Many of these cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, headache, diarrhea, or fever.
Immune compromised and seniors are at high-risk for acquiring a foodborne illness.
Young had these tips and reminders to keep cooks and families safe when handling and cooking food at home:
• Always wash fruits and vegetables when you get home from the store and then before you eat them.
• Avoid tasting food as you are cooking to see if it tastes good.
You can contaminate the food especially if you use the same spoon multiple times to taste.
• Many types of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses do not smell or give off flavors.
For example salmonella bacteria found in chicken or cookie dough generally does not affect the taste or smell of the food.
So, if it is not cooked through there may be potential that the salmonella bacteria could be still present.
• Don’t let food sit outside the refrigerator or oven for more than 2 hours.
The temperature danger zone for bacteria to rapidly grow is between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
Bacteria in this danger zone can double in less than 20 minutes.
• Make sure to thoroughly cook meat, poultry, seafood and eggs.
Use a food thermometer to make sure bacteria and pathogens have been killed and that the food is safe to eat (see safe temperature guidelines).
Be sure to insert the thermometer into multiple parts of a whole chicken or turkey and into the meatiest part of your meat cut.
• Don’t thaw food on the counter.
A slow thaw can contribute to excess growth of bacteria and foodborne illness.
If you thaw your meat in the refrigerator be sure that it is on a bottom shelf away from the rest of your food because if the meat drips off the plate it could contaminate your other foods.
• Don’t wash meat or poultry.
Water can splash bacteria up to 3 feet surrounding your sink. This can cause cross-contamination to other foods.
The most effective way to kill bacteria or pathogens in meat and poultry is to cook it to the proper internal temperature.
When you are cooking or storing leftovers these are some good rules of thumb:
• Discard meals if they have been sitting at room temperature for longer than two hours.
If they can’t be eaten in that time period, keep them warm in the oven at 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
You can cover with foil to keep the meal moist.
• Divide meat or poultry in a container. Refrigerate or freeze.
• Refrigerate or freeze gravy, potatoes, vegetables, soups or stews in shallow containers.
• Always remove the stuffing from whole cooked poultry and refrigerate
• When cooking or reheating leftovers always reheat thoroughly to 165 degrees Fahrenheit or until hot and steaming.
“When in doubt cook it or toss it,” said Young.
There are more COVID-19 food safety updates on the Chaffee County Extension Facebook page.
More information about handling and cooking food safely can also be found at foodsafety.gov.
