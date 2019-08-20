An Illinois driver sustained serious injuries during a single-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon on U.S. 285.
Krishna Gnawali, 27, was transported via ground ambulance after the crash at 3 p.m. at mile marker 120 on Poncha Pass.
Trooper Josh Lewis, Colorado State Patrol public information officer, said Gnawali sustained injuries that were considered “serious” but “not life-threatening.”
The crash left some debris from his passenger vehicle scattered on the highway, but since it happened off the road the highway did not have to be closed.
No drugs or alcohol are suspected, Lewis said. A final report listing the official cause and whether a citation will be issued had not been filed as of Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.