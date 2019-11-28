The taste of fresh strawberries conjures warm memories of spring and summertime. But that same fresh strawberry taste – and the health benefits – can be enjoyed during the chilly months from frozen strawberries, the California Strawberry Commission reports.
Strawberries are harvested at their peak of freshness in California, hand-picked from the fields and immediately frozen – capturing all of their nutritious benefits.
“When it comes to strawberries, science shows no significant differences in vitamins, minerals, fiber or antioxidants between fresh and frozen strawberries,” registered dietitian Colleen Wysocki said in a press release. “People can feel good about having affordable, nutritious frozen strawberries with a longer shelf-life all year long.”
Just 8 a day
Strawberries are not only low in sugar and calories, but they also provide a combination of essential nutrients, dietary fiber and phytochemicals. Eight medium strawberries, which is a 1-cup serving, has more vitamin C than an orange and is packed with beneficial antioxidants and nutrients including potassium, folate and fiber.
Clinical research suggests that eating just one serving of eight strawberries a day may improve heart health, help manage diabetes, support brain health and reduce the risk of some cancers.
Ways to use frozen
strawberries
Frozen strawberries are good for making sauces for dessert toppings, adding to smoothies and making jams or jellies. Frozen strawberries can be used to make festive cocktails and even savory appetizers like salsa or gazpacho.
For more information and recipe ideas, visit californiastrawberries.com.
This Strawberry Crisp is the perfect dessert to feed a large group for the holidays. Top it off with vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt.
Strawberry Crisp
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Servings: 8
Ingredients
For topping:
- 2/3 cup old-fashioned oats
- 2/3 cup flour of choice
- 6 tablespoons cold butter (or coconut oil)
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ cup walnuts, chopped
For filling:
- 4½ cups frozen unsweetened whole strawberries, thawed and chopped
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
• Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
• Add the dry topping ingredients to a large bowl and mix well.
• Use forks or a pastry cutter to mix in the butter, mixing until clumps form. Place the topping mixture in the refrigerator while making the filling.
• In a large bowl, mix together the thawed and chopped strawberries, cornstarch, maple syrup, lemon juice and vanilla. Stir until they are well combined.
• Place the filling into a 9-by-9-inch baking dish or a skillet.
• Sprinkle the topping evenly over the strawberries.
• Bake the crisp for about 40-50 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and the fruit is bubbling.
• Remove from the oven and let cool.
• Serve with vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt and enjoy.
