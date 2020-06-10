by Henry Netherland
Salida city officials and the Salida Police Department “unequivocally” condemned the actions that resulted in the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd Tuesday in a press release.
“The City of Salida and the Salida Police Department have been shocked, angered and saddened by the events occurring in Minneapolis and around the world,” the release reported.
“We would like to thank our citizens for their continued support of community policing during these difficult times. We fully recognize that bias and systemic racism exists in our country, our states and our local communities. We all have a responsibility to reflect inward, educate ourselves and hold ourselves accountable for our actions.”
According to the release, SPD takes steps in the following categories to ensure fair treatment of all individuals officers are in contact with:
• Recruitment and selection – SPD is mandated to recruit and hire only those who demonstrate a commitment to service and reflect personal integrity and high ethical standards.
Recruitment standards require diverse applicant pools through marketing strategies as well as stringent background and psychological tests to screen for the most capable, professional and empathetic candidates.
SPD is the most diverse city department with minorities, women and immigrants making up 30 percent of enforcement officers.
• Training – All SPD officers average around 200 annual training hours, which take up 9.6 percent of their time on the job. The training consists of classes related to anti-bias training, community policing, de-escalation techniques and various hold/restraint methods with “deep regard” for the racial, cultural or other differences of those served.
• Body-worn cameras – SPD officers are required to wear and use body-worn cameras when they contact members of the public. All body camera footage is subject to the Colorado Open Records Act with exceptions for sensitive personal information.
• Anti-bias – The city and SPD explicitly prohibit any bias-based policing that would involve inappropriate reliance on characteristics like race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, economic status, age, culture, disability or group affiliation as the basis for providing differing levels of service.
• Use of force – SPD specifically prohibits applying pressure to a person’s neck that would make breathing difficult, such as a chokehold. Any use of force is required to be documented by the officer and their supervisor. In the event a complaint about an officer’s actions is filed, the city will convene a Police Review Board to review the incident and make discipline recommendations if applicable.
• Accreditation – SPD is one of 40 law enforcement agencies to be accredited by the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police. This accreditation requires SPD to maintain high “professional standards” in its operations.
More information about the following SPD policies can be found on cityofsalida.com including:
• Standards of Conduct Policy.
• Biased-Based Policing.
• Bias-Motivated Crimes Policy.
• Discriminatory Harassment Policy.
• Personnel Complaints Policy.
• Handcuffing and Restraints Policy
• SPD Policy Manual.
SPD seeks input through community programs like Coffee with a Cop, the Salida schools’ school resource officer program, the ride-along program, the Positive Ticket campaign, Communities That Care, Shop with a Cop and other initiatives designed to improve community relationships.
“We understand that it takes our whole community working together to make a difference,” the release stated. “The City and SPD will continue to have an open dialogue because we value the relationships that we have with our citizens, business owners, civic groups and the education community, and we know by working together we can prevent violence and distrust between law enforcement and the community in which we proudly serve.”
The release stated SPD invites all members of the community to discuss any concerns they may have. The city and SPD fully support the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment right to assembly and free speech through peaceful gatherings and protests, and they ask all members of the public to respect the views of others through civil discussion, debate and common goals.
For more information, call City Hall at 719-539-4555.
