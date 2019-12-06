Salida Mayor P.T. Wood, City Administrator Drew Nelson and Public Works Director David Lady provided more information Thursday about a study consultants presented at a Tuesday work session on the shared Salida and Poncha Springs sewer system.
Providence Infrastructure Consultants suggested a $14.5 million project to replace the system’s trunk lines.
“Our first step when looking at this was the study,” Wood said. “The takeaway from that was that we have had peaks of 55 percent on the trunk lines, and that’s a scary thing, edging up on capacity. It may be 20 years before we reach maximum, or it could be next year. We are trying to be proactive.”
Providence looked at the trunk lines in the system, specifically the line that runs under U.S. 50 between Poncha Springs and Salida.
There is an older monitoring station near Hutchinson Ranch, and they suggest putting another one in at Holman Avenue, an area Providence referred to at the Tuesday meeting as a “canary in the coal mine” location.
Nelson said that another way they were trying to be proactive was by approving a vacuum truck and camera system in the 2020 budget.
Lady said with that new technology, they would have more solid data on the peaks and flow in the trunk line, creating “a more accurate story.”
Nelson said Brian Berger, Poncha Springs town administrative officer, and Poncha Springs Mayor Ben Scanga have sat in on every discussion with the consultants about the study.
“They have been part of the discussion all along,” Nelson said. “It’s interesting they had a philosophical difference with the findings. I couldn’t really follow Brian’s numbers.”
During the Tuesday meeting Berger said he thought the study overestimated the growth in Poncha Springs, which may unnecessarily increase the urgency for the project’s completion.
While Salida city officials have not yet figured out how to pay for the project, they said they were looking at several different options, including a low-interest loan, state and federal grants and increasing the tap fees.
Because the sewer system falls under the city’s wastewater enterprise fund, they are not required to ask voters if they were to increase taxes, as required by the Colorado Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR. The wastewater enterprise fund has been “de-Bruced,” which removes those TABOR voting requirements.
Wood said he didn’t want current users to have to foot the bill, that it should be up to future users to pay for it.
When asked about requiring developers to pay higher tap fees, Nelson said, “They still have to pay for the right to access the service.”
“By getting out ahead of this now,” Wood said, “the costs and problems will be a lot smaller, if we start now. We don’t want to hurt the existing users.”
