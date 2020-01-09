Perhaps one of 2019’s most important stories arose in May when Salida City Council approved a new open records policy early that month.
Council approved the policy 4-1 with Councilman Mike Bowers voting against and Councilwoman Jane Templeton absent.
The new policy is based on internal and external policies of Commerce City, which the city said was based on a model CORA policy developed by experts from the Colorado Municipal League.
Some of the changes include fee schedule, adopting the deputy city clerk as the records custodian, and the city now treats multiple requests submitted by the same person or entity within five business days as one request for purposes of fees and costs.
Following the policy change, the city is not required to create a document or collect documents from other entities in order to respond to a request for information.
The city may reject any request or any communication relating to the request that includes demeaning, harassing or threatening language or abusive conduct.
The city will not respond to requests that seek records that don’t exist yet, that seek records on a continuing basis, that seek records not kept by the city or that contain “interrogatories, editorials or other similar comments.”
Reasons for denying a CORA request include the request being too broad, the request being abusive or harassing, the requestor being prohibited from submitting requests, the request being outside the CORA disclosure requirement, releasing records would be against the law and if disclosure would go against the public interest.
Records that can be denied include personnel files, letters of reference, work product, confidential communications between city council and constituents, trade secrets or other confidential commercial information, sexual harassment complaints and investigations, deliberative process materials, real estate appraisals and law enforcement investigations.
The city attorney must be consulted before denying a CORA request. For some records, according to the policy, redaction may be appropriate instead of rejection.
Council amended the new policy to strike a sentence about the prohibited language that read, “The city may prohibit an individual from submitting requests where that person or entity has previously submitted requests that have included such language or conduct or that have been deemed abandoned as provided in this policy.”
The policy was written by City Attorney Geoff Wilson.
Other important news in May included reports from Chaffee County that the greatest area of growth in Chaffee County is Poncha Springs.
“Poncha Springs has large parcels of undeveloped land adjacent to public infrastructure that puts them in a good position to develop,” Dan Swallow, county director of development, said.
Countywide building permits increased by 43 percent between 2010 and 2018, from 1,413 to 3,261, while single-family dwelling permits increased from 91 in 2010 to 283 in 2018, or 32 percent.
District Attorney Molly Chilson tendered her resignation to Gov. Jared Polis on May 8. Chilson said her decision was long and hard pondered in the making.
The position will come up for election in 2020.
Cotopaxi sprinter Arlo Garner made it to the podium three times at the Class 1A State Track and Field Championships in May at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood.
Garner won state championship for the 110-meter hurdles, placed fifth in the 200 (23.70) and sixth in the 100 (11.61), finishing higher than he was seeded.
Claire Carlson made it to the podium three times for Cotopaxi too. Carlson finished third in the long jump (16 feet, 3 inches), fourth in the triple jump (33-07) and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.23).
The National Weather Service reported that much of Colorado’s drought was quenched following a colder, wetter spring than usual.
Precipitation in Salida through May was 4.2 inches, 0.46 inch above the average of 3.84 inches.
