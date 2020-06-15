The Bureau of Land Management released the final environmental impact statement Friday evaluating proposed expansion of the Parkdale Quarry, west of Cañon City.
The statement identified proposed action Alternative A as the BLM’s preferred alternative, which provides access to about 400 million net tons of aggregate on 700 acres of BLM land, a press release stated.
The aggregate will be used to produce asphalt and concrete as well as railroad ballast.
It also identifies additional project design features that apply to all alternatives, in response to public and cooperating agency comments on the draft statement. These design features avoid, reduce or mitigate potential impacts to the land, air, water and wildlife.
The final statement is available for a public review until July 12. The statement, maps and more information can be found on the BLM ePlanning site at go.usa.gov/xy6tn.
