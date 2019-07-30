Construction work on the Salida Post Office, 310 D St., is expected to start in mid-August and continue to November or December, Postmaster Manuel Ortega said.
The south end of the building will be cut out to make it easier for tractor-trailers to access the loading docks, Ortega said.
During construction, the two mailboxes outside the post office have been moved from the front of the building to the back. That is the only work that has been done so far. Ortega said construction will probably begin in earnest in mid-August.
The parking lot at the front of the building will be closed off for the most part, Ortega said, as well as employee parking in the alley between E and D streets.
No road closures are planned, Ortega said, although there may be some restrictions in the alley. The construction won’t affect the post office’s hours or operations, he said. Post office patrons will still be able to access the lobbies.
Ortega said he wasn’t sure how much the project will cost.
For the most part, Ortega said, everything will be put back in place after the work is complete.
Residents with questions can call the post office at 719-539-2548.
