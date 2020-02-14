by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Iniki Vike Kapu, 27, of Colorado Springs, who pleaded guilty to killing 12 deer, two turkeys and a bighorn sheep in Teller, Fremont and Chaffee counties from 2018-2019, received his final sentence Tuesday in 11th Judicial District Court in Fremont County.
A Colorado Parks and Wildlife press release reported Thursday that Kapu entered one plea Dec. 16 in 4th Judicial District Court in Teller County.
He pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a bighorn sheep and illegal possession of three or more big game animals Feb. 3 in Fremont County.
Kapu was fined $4,600 and sentenced to six months in jail with three years supervised probation in a plea agreement combining both cases.
He received credit for 111 days he spent in jail awaiting trial and immediately began serving the remainder of his sentence.
Kapu pleaded guilty in May to illegal possession of wildlife and was fined $900 May 22 in 11th Judicial District Court in Chaffee County.
Kapu’s arrest in February 2019 came after an extensive Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigation, which began in October 2018 following a citizen tip about illegal killing of wildlife.
Kapu forfeited all weapons he used in the poaching incidents and faces possible loss of hunting privileges in Colorado when the case is reviewed by the CPW Commission.
In the Chaffee County case animal quarters were found in December 2018, when Kapu wrecked his truck following a high speed chase after a U.S. Forest Service officer noticed a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
Kapu was arrested and interviewed by CPW Officer Kim Woodruff. At the time he claimed the quarters were from a roadkill deer he picked up in Teller County.
CPW Officer Tim Kroening later determined Kapu had no roadkill permit for the deer from Teller County, making it an illegal possession of wildlife. Kapu later pleaded guilty to illegal possession of wildlife and reckless driving for that incident.
A Fremont County resident reported a suspicious trailer and camp Feb. 4, 2019, on Bureau of Land Management land. Officers arrived to find six deer heads, a ¾-curl bighorn sheep head and several quarters of meat outside the trailer, which turned out to be Kapu’s trailer from Teller County.
Ultimately, CPW officers executed search warrants and found ammunition, weapons including a rifle, bow, knives and other evidence linking Kapu to the poaching.
Working with Colorado Springs police, CPW officers arrested Kapu Feb. 15, 2019.
A search produced spoiled game meat and other evidence that DNA analysis linked to the poached bighorn sheep ram.
Jim Aragon, CPW area wildlife manager for the Cañon City-Salida-Leadville region, said the two lead investigators, Woodruff and Kroening, were great assets to the long and complicated case
He said they had the initiative to stick with it and put the case together with help from other agencies and present it in all three counties.
Aragon said Kapu’s actions were deliberate, not a case of misunderstanding the laws, and fines and penalties imposed reflect that.
Actions like Kapu’s “harm the resource and steal animals from law-abiding hunters, who do it ethically, and from everyone else in Colorado,” Aragon said.
