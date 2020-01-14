As summer ramped up in July, The Mountain Mail reported two deaths on the river and three deaths on Chaffee County highways, the dedication of Veterans Memorial Park, a visit from the Xscapers and several court cases.
Michael Robert James, 40, of Boulder died while paddleboarding at the Buena Vista River Park.
Eyewitnesses reported that James fell in the water and was unable to get back on his paddleboard.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said boaters initially tried to rescue James, who was swept downstream due to high, fast-moving water.
In the third boating related death in the Arkansas River in 2019, a Texas man died downstream from Salida (Bear Creek Rapid) after falling out of a private raft that flipped over July 5.
Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area officials rescued Douglas Wayne Maas, 57, of Austin, Texas, near the Wellsville bridge and began life-saving measures. Medical personnel arrived soon after and took over; however, he never recovered and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two motorcyclists, Travis York, 61, and Linda York, 59, of Indiana died following a car-versus-motorcycle collision on Monarch Pass.
The driver of the car, Diane Rae Patten, 69, of Somerset, was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide – driving while under the influence of drugs, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, two counts of careless driving causing death and driving a motor vehicle when license is under restraint – suspended.
Another motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U.S. 24 about 1 mile south of Granite when he drifted into the eastbound lane and collided with Adrian Lagunas, 34 of Roswell, New Mexico, driving a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder.
Stephen Elk, 67, of Delray Beach, Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene. Lagunas and his six passengers sustained minor injuries that required no treatment.
Phil Graham, Chaffee County emergency management director, was found guilty of charges of impersonating a peace officer, first-degree official misconduct and false reporting to officials in a case involving a road rage incident. Graham resigned his position.
Trevor Martineau, a former correctional officer at Buena Vista Correctional Facility, was arrested by investigators with the Colorado Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General for allegedly attempting to introduce contraband into the facility.
A search of Martineau’s lunch box revealed a plastic bag inside a burrito, which contained substances that field tested positive for methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana. Other substances discovered included suspected suboxone and buprenophine naloxone (opioids).
A subsequent search of Martineau’s home turned up $960 of the $1,000 he told investigators he was paid to pick up the narcotics.
Salida Police Department, Salida Fire Hazardous Materials Unit and Ark-Valley Humane Society found 14 live dogs, five dead dogs and one dead rabbit at 130 W. 10th St., Police Chief Russ Johnson said.
Police seized the animals from the house while executing a search warrant for the property unit. Ark-Valley Humane Society took the animals while police searched for the owners of the property.
About 125 recreation vehicles of the Xscapers RV club converged on Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Members of the RV community gather regularly for convergences in different settings and chose Salida for the Fourth of July convergence.
Xscapers is for working-age RVers, most of whom work full- or part-time from the road, J.P. Smith, convergence director, said. There are about 16,000 Xscapers.
Twenty-one veterans participated in the dedication of Chaffee County Veterans Memorial Park in Poncha Springs on the Fourth of July.
Dana Nachtrieb, of Lt. Harry T. Ostrum Jr. Detachment No. 1420 of the Marine Corps League and organzer of the park expansion, welcomed the crowd.
Salida, Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Chaffee County approved the project and paid for the flagpoles flying the United States flag, Colorado state flag and flags representing the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard and MIA/POW.
Cost of the two monuments totaling $60,000 was provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3820 of Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.