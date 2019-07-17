by Brian McCabe
Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved two agenda items for Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field Tuesday, approving a bid for restripe the runways and moving forward on hiring an engineering firm for future projects.
Zech Papp, airport manager, presented a bid by Proline West, which restriped the runways in 2015, at 85 cents per square foot, and said they could get started within 30 days of approval.
The city of Salida, which co-owns the airport with the county, will also have to approve the bid.
Papp presented Dibble Engineering of Denver as the Airport Board’s choice for an engineering firm for future projects. Dibble also works with Central Colorado Regional Airport in Buena Vista.
While the agreement has not been finalized, Papp suggested a two-year evaluation contract, since Dibble is a newer firm.
The commissioners talked with Josh Hadley, county emergency medical services director, and Sheriff John Spezze about construction of a shared EMS/sheriff’s office building in Buena Vista.
Spezze said he currently has equipment all over the county, and the proposed new building would help consolidate that equipment and provide much needed secured storage.
He also said the internet connection is so poor at the current building they are using that his deputies often drive to the Salida office to file reports.
Hadley said he has a similar storage problem.
County Administration Director Bob Christiansen said they would start looking at cost and design in the fall, to apply for a Colorado Department of Local Affairs grant.
In other business the commissioners unanimously approved:
• A liquor license for Robin’s, opening at the former Twisted Cork location.
• A letter of support to DOLA for the Valley View School grant.
• Purchase of a pickup with shell for the coroner’s office.
• Directing the legal department to write up an agreement for the Small Business Development Center involving Chaffee, Park and Lake counties.
