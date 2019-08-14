by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Ark-Valley Humane Society is still looking for foster homes for 10 Chihuahua-mix dogs removed from a 10th Street Salida home that was declared uninhabitable July 23.
AVHS took in a total of 15 of the small dogs, which have been cared for at the Buena Vista shelter since then.
The Humane Society is currently seeking foster homes for the dogs, which range in age from about 6 months to 7 years.
Several of the small dogs have already been fostered to individuals, but more foster homes are needed.
The Humane Society would prefer to foster the dogs out in pairs, since they have spent their lives together and are attached to each other.
An ideal situation would be to have a home where a large bathroom or spare room could be dedicated to them with caretakers who would be willing to work on potty training and socialization, as many of the dogs are shy and skittish.
Emy Leubbering, AVHS outreach coordinator, said all of the dogs have received their first round of vaccinations.
She said it is unknown at this point when the dogs will be available for adoption, but they are looking for at least a two-week commitment to foster them.
None of the dogs have been spayed or neutered, so any other animals in a potential foster situation must be spayed or neutered.
The dogs will be spayed or neutered at the shelter before they can be adopted.
Important requirements for fostering the animals include residency in Chaffee County and the ability to bring the dogs back to the shelter for any medical care, including spay or neuter and for visits with potential adopters.
Leubbering said sometimes people foster with the idea of adopting when the pet is available.
Those interested in becoming a foster for these dogs or other shelter animals can contact Leubbering at eluebbering@ark-valley.org or 719-395-2737.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.