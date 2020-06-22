by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida Planning Commission will conduct three public hearings during its meeting at 6 p.m. today.
To attend the online meeting, visit attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277.
The first hearing will be for the Confluent Park major impact review, a 16.3-acre lot at the northeast corner of U.S. 50 and Vandaveer Ranch Road. The subdivision is proposed to be 39 lots, zoned planned development with underlying districts of residential mixed use, high density residential and commercial.
The second public hearing concerns the major impact review on East Crestone Avenue rezoning.
The request is to rezone a portion of Lot 4-6, Strip C of Eddy Brothers Addition, a city-owned property at East Crestone Avenue and West Third Street, from single-family to medium-density residential.
The final public hearing is for a major impact review on a request to vacate 7,710.7 square feet of the East Crestone Avenue right-of-way to consolidate the two adjoining properties owned by the city into one contiguous site.
