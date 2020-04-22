Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, reported Tuesday than many people in the county who have been symptomatic continue to report recovery, which is very encouraging.
Chaffee County Public Health reports 56 positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in the county.
An earlier duplicate entry was found, which was removed from the previous count of 57.
Elimination of the same duplication brought total cases at Columbine Manor Care Center to 41.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is currently operating at 44 percent of capacity.
Eleven patients are in the hospital, only one of whom is suspected of having COVID-19 and is in isolation, pending test results.
Statewide, 56 counties are affected by COVID-19 with 10,445 cases as of Monday.
Of those, 2,002 have been hospitalized and 486 have died.
The state reports 113 outbreaks in residential non-hospital facilities.
Thus far 48,704 people in Colorado have been tested for the virus.
Carlstrom said Tuesday that 369 people in Chaffee County had been tested; 299 of those tests came back negative and 18 are still pending.
Carlstrom said the county is trying to increase availability of tests for residents.
She said, “As we increase the capacity for testing, we will most likely see the number of positive cases significantly increase, but the number of (additional) hospitalizations and deaths will slowly decrease.”
