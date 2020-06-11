The Salida school board approved a resolution supporting Initiative 271: Fair Tax Colorado at its Tuesday meeting.
According to Colorado Association of School Boards, the initiative would:
• Repeal the constitutional requirement that all taxable income be taxed at one rate.
• Create a tiered tax structure in which 100 percent of Coloradans receive a tax cut on the first $200,000 in taxable income, as it lowers the current 4.63 percent tax to 4.58 percent; 50 percent of revenue raised is dedicated to pre-primary through 12th-grade education; and taxpayers across all income levels will pay a more equal portion of their income in state and local taxes.
• Establish a 25-member Fair Tax Commission, to include representatives of state government, local government, tax practitioners, business owners and the public. The commission will be required to report on effects of the state income tax rate structure on revenue, income distribution and the state business climate and to recommend modifications to the structure.
The resolution stated that school districts across the state have been underfunded since the Great Recession of 2008 because of the way tax laws have worked. In the last school year alone Colorado schools were underfunded by $572 million.
According to the resolution, Salida schools have been underfunded by the state by more than $11,201,522 since 2009, which the district reported could have been used to support programs, academic support and staff pay.
In the resolution the school district identifies those three areas as funding priorities, and the board commits to “discuss with our stakeholders the values and priorities they hold in order to guide decision making.”
“Secondly, the administration will discuss with representatives from all staff groups to guide decision making” if the funds are received under Initiative 271, the document stated.
The board heard a presentation on COVID-19 as it relates to opening school in the fall.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said the priority is to ensure schools are safe and secure and to plan for the safety of higher-risk students and staff.
She said the district and Public Health must take a thoughtful approach to reopen, but she is cautiously optimistic.
She asked school district officials to be flexible and understanding as they plan.
“We’re operating under a lot of uncertainties,” she said.
Superintendent David Blackburn presented the levels for which staff will be planning for reopening schools.
The levels range from no outbreak at all, which would offer the most flexibility and best opportunity for in-person instruction, to mild outbreak, severe outbreak and, worst-case-scenario, back to the stay-at-home model with no face-to-face instruction, similar to conditions in March and April.
Blackburn said among the issues to be discussed by staff is accommodation of the 50 percent capacity guideline and what that might look like as far as scheduling.
He also said the district is researching the possibility of a separate online learning option in addition to in-person instruction.
A parent survey gave families the opportunity to indicate first, second, third and fourth choices for four options: distance/online learning academy, an integrated option (some in-person and some distance), reopen schools/traditional program with health and safety modifications and other.
The option to reopen schools/traditional program with health and safety modifications was first choice by 70.7 percent of respondents.
Blackburn said the district would “fight for as much face-to-face instruction as we can get, as many minutes as we can.”
Blackburn said the district would defer to Chaffee County Public Health and local government for coordination but would also receive guidance from state education and public health departments as well as federal public health.
The board gave Blackburn support to have staff move forward on planning potential scenarios and solutions for fall.
A district budget discussion was tabled until June 23, when the board will conduct a work session and special meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.