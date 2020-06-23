With Colorado looking at a $3.3 billion deficit after many businesses had to shut down at least temporarily due to COVID-19, the General Assembly’s Joint Budget Committee had to make some tough decisions about what to cut from its upcoming budget.
Rep. Jim Wilson (R-Salida) said Republicans argued for two things in the budget’s “Long Bill”: to continue fully funding K-12 education and to keep senior and disabled veteran tax exemptions in the Long Bill.
He said they didn’t want to balance the budget on the backs of the most vulnerable populations, and both items survived cuts from the bill.
“It’s a win for everybody, but it’s a big win for seniors and disabled veterans,” Wilson said. “It’s just really exciting to help people be able to make it and, for some, help them stay in their homes.”
The exemption is for the first $200,000 on a senior’s or disabled veteran’s home, accounting for $163 million in the state’s budget.
“That’s a pretty significant chunk when you’re on a limited income,” Wilson said, noting how much many home values have increased since seniors purchased them.
The federal CARES Act helped the state continue to fund education at the same level with an infusion of a little more than $600 million.
“Without those federal dollars, we would have been in a world of hurt,” Wilson said. “The Joint Budget Committee had to make a lot of tough decisions, but the real challenge will be next year.”
Part of the reason making next year’s budget will be tough is the federal CARES Act won’t be around. The state cut roughly $618 million for education in its budget, but the CARES Act provided roughly the same amount of money, so Wilson called the situation “basically a wash.”
Next year, however, he said the state will need to find $1 billion to fund education at the same level.
“This year, take the money and run, and next year get in line for a transfusion because it’s going to be a blood bath,” Wilson said.
He said another “big fear” for school districts is what effects the lockdowns will have on working families and whether some may move and leave the district.
“If they lose students, that will be a significant loss to their budget,” he said.
An amendment to the tobacco tax that will be on the ballot this fall, however, could soften the blow, Wilson said, helping rural schools receive $90 million over three years.
