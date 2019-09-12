Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf was recently appointed to the Colorado Coroner’s Standards and Training Board by Gov. Jared Polis.
The seat that Graf takes over is reserved for the coroner of a county with a population of 15,000 or less.
The seat is for a three-year term, and Graf does not receive compensation for his services beyond reimbursement for expenses incurred in performance of official duties.
The purpose of the board is to establish and maintain standards for Colorado coroner training.
Among the duties of the board are developing curriculum for a 40-hour training course for new coroners and making sure all county coroners are complying with the 20 hours per year continuing education requirements mandated by the state.
Graf said he applied for the seat when he found out it was open.
He said the work is pretty important because the board makes sure everything is being done correctly.
Because things are constantly changing, it is important that coroners stay current in their training.
“They’re always enhancing something,” Graf said.
Graf had 16 years experience as deputy coroner under Randy Amettis before being elected to the county coroner position in November.
He is a member of the Colorado Coroners Association and Colorado Coroner Assist Team. He studied death investigation at the St. Louis School of Medicine.
