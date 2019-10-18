Bailey – A standing-room-only crowd participated in a town hall-style meeting Oct. 9 at the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District Station to discuss possible removal of the traffic light at U.S. 285 and Park County Road 43A.
A representative from the Colorado Department of Transportation was scheduled to attend, along with Park County Commissioners Dick Elsner and Ray Douglas and County Manager Tom Eisenman.
However, the CDOT representative was late, and Elsner fielded most of the questions during the 2½-hour meeting.
Audience members talked about their daily driving experiences on U.S. 285, which was described as “the most deadly highway in the state and among the top five most deadly highways in the entire nation.”
Most of those who spoke said they were opposed to removal of the traffic light, and Elsner said it would not occur anytime soon.
“We are going to push for merge lanes at that location before the light is removed,” Elsner said. “I think we got the message, and this (traffic light removal) will have to wait.”
Residents then spoke about broader issues concerning driving on U.S. 285. Several local residents said they do not attempt to travel on the highway on Fridays or Sundays because Denver-area residents consistently bring traffic to a standstill en route to and from recreational outings into the mountains.
“I couldn’t care less about recreational opportunities for people in Denver when bumped up against the life of my son,” one resident said.
Others spoke about their frustration about similar meetings and discussions dating back almost two decades that never materialized into meaningful improvements to the highway.
“I was involved with multiple meetings and discussions about these same issues long ago with CDOT, and committees were formed and plans were made to make improvements that never happened,” Louis Gonzalez said.
“I have the plans that were drawn up as a result of those meetings right here. They involve all the same topics we are discussing here today. That was in 2002.”
Officials said a number of factors make improvements to the highway especially difficult to plan and execute. As is the case with the traffic light at CR 43A, improvements or changes at one location simply transfer problems and bottlenecks to other nearby locations.
The highway, for example, shifts from two lanes to four lanes near Richmond Hill Road, Shaffer’s Crossing and again in Pine Junction. Improvements in any of those areas, without making more extensive improvements along the entirety of the highway from Conifer to Bailey and beyond, are, as one resident said, “like putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound.”
Elsner said CDOT is drastically underfunded and has similar initiatives throughout the state that cannot be immediately addressed. Even if funding issues were somehow resolved, major improvements to the highway would involve the approval of many entities because the state is broken up into zones. Park County is one of five counties that make up a particular zone, and those counties each have competing infrastructure needs.
Also, Elsner said, funding for infrastructural changes in rural areas is always a challenge to obtain.
“Funding follows population centers, so anytime I’m asking for funding, I am ultimately talking to entities in Denver,” Elsner said.
Elsner noted that two initiatives had been offered to voters whereby CDOT would be funded to “fix the whole thing,” but both initiatives failed.
Eric M. Richardson, a local government liaison for CDOT, fielded questions upon his arrival.
When asked what criteria CDOT used to determine priorities and where its limited resources would be used, Richardson said the top priority for making such decisions is data relating to accidents and safety.
When asked what he would do with information gathered at the meeting, Richardson told the crowd that their wishes would be noted and delivered to decision-making entities within CDOT.
The Flume in Bailey is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
