The Fremont County Tourism Council, which promotes tourism in the Royal Gorge region, announced it has won a $25,000 Marketing Match Grant from the Colorado Tourism Office for the seventh year in a row.
Used to promote attractions and activities in the Royal Gorge region, the grants have helped fund website redesign, content development, visitor guides, social media promotions, Google paid ads and more, a press release stated.
Council officials said the region is becoming an alternative to other more crowded and higher-priced destinations in Colorado, partially because of funding and promotional help from the Colorado Tourism Office.
The area saw record years in lodging tax revenue for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
The Fremont County Tourism Council will continue its partnership with marketing agency VistaWorks to use this year’s grant to highlight the region’s library of photos and video, which will be part of 2020’s paid YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Google campaigns.
Money from the grant also will be used for strategies for increasing overnight stays and creating new content for RoyalGorgeRegion.com, the official source for Fremont County vacation planning.
