Precipitation in the Arkansas River Basin for March was 62 percent of average, bringing water year-to-date precipitation to 85 percent of average, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service Water Supply Outlook for April 1.
While state snowpack is currently near normal at 99 percent of median, much of the southern part of the state currently has below-normal snowpack.
The Arkansas, Gunnison, combined San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan and Rio Grande basins have similar snowpack amounts near 90 percent of median.
The northern mountains are experiencing above-normal conditions.
Yampa and White River basins both sit at 104 percent of median snowpack, the North Platte is at 106 percent, and the South Platte holds the most substantial snowpack at 110 percent, the NRCS stated.
NRCS hydrologist Karl Wetlauer said this is a very important time of year when it comes to water resources because peak snowpack accumulation usually occurs in mid-April.
Notable snowmelt has already been observed at a substantial number of SNOTEL sites across the state.
The Arkansas River Basin’s current snowpack is reported to be 105 percent of median, which is 71 percent of last year’s snowpack, but due to COVID-19 NRCS did not conduct end-of-month snow surveys.
The Arkansas and Rio Grande basins are the only two basins in the state that currently hold below-average water storage values at 92 percent and 83 percent respectively.
As of April 1, the state reservoir storage is 107 percent of average.
Streamflow forecasts are mostly lower than would be expected given snow amounts, the result of late summer and fall in 2019.
“Those conditions led to very low soil moisture amounts going into the snow accumulation season,” Wetlauer said.
The deficit will have to be replenished by melting snow and is likely to reduce streamflow volumes, he said.
Current streamflow forecast for the Arkansas River at Salida is 104 percent of average.
