Chaffee County Democrats voted for their preferred candidates for U.S. senator and 5th Congressional District representative Saturday during a virtual County Assembly and Convention.
The vote awarded 15 delegates to candidates. For Senate, Andrew Romanoff received 11 delegates and Stephany Rose-Spaulding received four. For House of Representatives, Jillian Freeland received 12 delegates and Ryan Lucas received three.
Incumbent Keith Baker was officially nominated as Chaffee County Democratic candidate for District 1 county commissioner.
Participants also endorsed “a consent agenda of noncontroversial items,” according to a press release.
To adapt to COVID-19 restrictions, Chaffee County Democrats decided to conduct their assembly and convention as a virtual meeting at which delegates could vote through email ballots sent out March 20. The date of the assembly was pushed from March 21 to March 28.
The Colorado Democratic Party announced that all subsequent assemblies and conventions will take place through virtual platforms.
