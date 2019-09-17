Craig Nielsen of the Chipeta Mountain Project presented plans for a Mountain Heritage Park on Spiral Drive Monday during a Salida City Council work session.
Councilwoman Cheryl Brown-Kovacic said she has heard concerns about the park’s visibility from Salida. Nielsen said he’s pretty convinced the park won’t be very visible from town.
Nielsen said High Country Bank and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association are on board as partners, and now it’s time to ask the city to become more involved in the effort.
The city’s contribution would mostly involve resources the city already has, such as personnel and equipment to build the park, Nielsen said, as well as supporting a grant application to Great Outdoors Colorado.
A tentative construction schedule has Phase 1 starting in late winter 2020, continuing through the summer for Phase 2 and Phase 3 being done in spring 2021.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said funds for the project, predicted to be about $60,000, are anticipated to come from the Conservation Trust Fund. With grant money and in-kind dollars, Nelson said, the net effect on the city’s budget should be $0.
Councilman Dan Shore said the city needs to do more projects that celebrate and perpetuate the area’s cultural history.
In other business John Sztukowski of Wild Connections gave a presentation on the Bureau of Land Management’s Eastern Colorado Resource Management Plan.
Public comment on the plan closes Friday. Sztukowski said the draft plan has been changed by the federal government to open up large swaths of BLM land, primarily downstream from Salida, to development, primarily by the oil and gas industry.
Mayor P.T. Wood said he was unnerved by the federal government’s disregard for the science that went into previous draft plans, which protected a lot more land than the current draft.
A letter supporting protecting the lands is in city council’s packet for tonight’s meeting.
In a joint session with the city Planning Commission, city council reviewed conceptual plans for a parcel at 6906 Vandaveer Road, which could be annexed into the city. Joe DeLuca of The Crabtree Group said the current plan is to create a “pocket neighborhood” in the 2-acre parcel with 32 rental units in a series of duplexes.
The city borders the site on two sides. Council is scheduled to vote today on a resolution setting the public hearing for annexation for Nov. 5.
The Extraordinary Teen Council talked to the council about HB 19-1230, which gives local governments the authority to allow marijuana use in a marijuana hospitality establishment.
The teen council asked the city council not to pass any ordinances allowing that sort of thing in the city.
Wood said the municipal code already excludes that sort of establishment from the downtown area, and Police Chief Russ Johnson said he would not be in favor of allowing those types of businesses.
Irv Broudy and Rick Hum presented results of the Sense of Community survey. County residents are generally satisfied, they said, but anxious about the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.