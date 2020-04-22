When it’s springtime in California, vibrant colors and dynamic flavors start to emerge thanks to the abundance of fresh and local produce, including fresh California avocados, that become ready for harvest.
This year, the California Avocado Commission (CAC) expects a robust season and encourages consumers to take advantage of the heart-healthy superfood that can help elevate any meal on any occasion.
Chef Charleen Badman of FnB Restaurant, a James Beard Award winner, is celebrating the season kickoff by developing a one-of-a-kind dish and sharing the recipe with at-home chefs.
When spending childhood summers with her family in San Diego, Badman enjoyed several homemade meals featuring fresh California avocados, grown in her grandparents’ backyard.
“At an early age, I learned the importance of eating what you grow,” she said. “This has always reinforced my commitment to ingredients such as fresh California avocados that are grown close to home and harvested at their peak for consistent taste and texture.”
Here’s her suggestion:
Savory Tart of
California Avocado
Recipe created by chef Charleen Badman of FnB Restaurant for the California Avocado Commission.
Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 14 minutes
Total time: 24 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 frozen puff pastry sheet
- 4 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon green yuzu kosho or tamarind paste
- 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
- 1 ruby red grapefruit, peeled
- 2 ripe, fresh California avocados*, seeded and peeled
- ¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste
- ¼ teaspoon pepper, or to taste
- 1½ teaspoon bee pollen for garnish (optional)
- Sprigs of mint, lavender or marjoram for garnish (optional)
Instructions:
Thaw puff pastry in refrigerator or on counter overnight until pliable. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Once puff pastry is thawed, unfold or unroll it, removing any packaging papers or liners. Cut and shape puff pastry into four 2-by-4-inch rectangles. Place rectangles between two layers of parchment paper and two half-sheet trays, with one on top as a weight.
Place pastries in preheated oven and bake until brown and crisp, about 12 minutes. An additional 2 minutes with the top sheet tray and parchment paper removed may be needed to finish even browning and crisping. Set aside and let pastries cool.
While pastries are cooling, create yuzu kosho-honey sauce by heating honey, yuzu kosho (or tamarind paste) and white wine vinegar until warm.
Set aside and cool before using. Using a sharp knife, cut between grapefruit’s membranes to release segments. Be sure to remove all of the white pith. Set aside.
In a mixing bowl, use a fork to mash avocado with salt and pepper to taste.
Evenly spread mashed avocado onto cooled pastry sheets. Top with grapefruit segments, then yuzu kosho-honey sauce. Sprinkle with bee pollen and garnish with herb of choice.
*Large avocados are recommended for this recipe. A large avocado averages about 8 ounces. If using smaller or larger avocados adjust the quantity.
For more California avocado recipes, visit the California Avocado Commission at CaliforniaAvocado.com.
