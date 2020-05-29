Salida city officials recommend that local restaurant and bar owners fill out their temporary modification applications and submit them to the City Clerk’s Office as soon as possible if they wish to expand their exterior premises.
Salida City Council approved a resolution Tuesday that directed city staff to facilitate expansion of outdoor dining and retail spaces into parking lots, parking spaces and public streets.
The state of Colorado recently began encouraging liquor license holders to consider modifying their premises. The aim is to allow owners to reopen table service while practicing social distancing and limiting potential spread of COVID-19.
The state fee is $150, but it is waiving the “turn-off” fee, which would normally be $150. After making an online payment at secure.colorado.gov/apps/payport/online/checkout.jsf, applicants should submit their receipt along with the application to the City Clerk’s Office at 448 E. First St. or email them to Erin.Kelley@CityofSalida.com.
The permit application form can be found at colorado.gov/pacific/sites/default/files/DR%208442_e_wo_2.pdf.
The current order expires 120 days from May 15, but it is expected to be extended with no reapplication required. All necessary documentation should be attached, including maps with table and chair layout, barrier plans (tape and chalk will not be approved), signage, server and patron movement flow, social distancing space, sanitation plans and lease agreements.
If using public property, it is necessary to also fill out the City of Salida Application and Revocable License Agreement.
To proceed with expansion, businesses must be in compliance with several rules as part of the application process.
At most, half of an existing private parking lot may be used for a patio extension, subject to written approval of the parking lot owner. A clear width of 5 feet must be maintained on sidewalks. Violations are subject to a license agreement revocation.
Expansions into public streets and rights-of-way are subject to any additional terms deemed necessary. Traffic will be restricted to pedestrians only for entire blocks. The spaces individual businesses will have are dimensionally equal to the street frontage extending to the street’s center.
If a street space is not being used, it may be used by another business with city permission. A business must have a plan for security (including overnight), trash maintenance and removal and potential damage or mess rehabilitation.
For businesses on streets that are not closed to vehicles, existing public parking spaces adjacent to and in front of the establishment may be used. To use these spaces, owners must provide a patron safety plan including fencing, protection from vehicles, security (including overnight), trash maintenance and removal and potential damage rehabilitation.
Small tents of 400 square feet or less are permitted on a temporary basis and are preferred by the city. Tents larger than 400 square feet are subject to additional building and fire code requirements, greater submittal requirements and a more extensive review process.
Temporary fences with a maximum height of 6 feet may be installed in connection with a patio extension subject to written property owner approval. All fencing should meet building and fire code access requirements including exiting.
Temporary lighting must comply with the electrical code.
Temporary patio extensions can only be used for sit-down dining or customer pickup and carry-out service. They cannot be used for activities promoting congregation such as standing areas, live music, outdoor games, music over speakers, movies, broadcast sports or pets except if they are service animals. They are required to close by 10 p.m.
For more information, call City Hall at 719-539-4555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.