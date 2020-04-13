Chaffee County commissioners have scheduled three meetings this week, all of which will be online, and those wishing to attend can visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. today for a work session, at 9 a.m. Tuesday for their regular meeting and again at 5 p.m. for a joint work session with the Chaffee County Planning Commission.
Today they will review reports from department heads and after lunch will hear three presentations.
At 1:15 p.m. they are scheduled to hear from Joe DeLuca with The Crabtree Group about Greens Creek Bridge on CR 221.
Commissioners are scheduled to hear a presentation at 1:45 p.m. on an update on the Salida campus of Colorado Mountain College from Dr. Carrie Hauser, CMC president, and Rachel Pokrandt, CMC vice president and campus dean.
At 2:15 p.m. they are scheduled to hear from Terry Scanga on the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District’s water case 18CW3076, pertaining to the district’s application to augment structures in Fremont, Custer and El Paso counties and the effect on the application on Chaffee reservoirs.
Tuesday meetings
Commissioners have scheduled three public hearings Tuesday, beginning at 9:15 a.m.
The first is the preliminary plan/final plat for the Schwitzer major subdivision, 10350 CR 155, dividing a 9.8-acre lot into two lots, 6.02 and 3.78 acres.
At 9:30 a.m. they will hear a request for the RGP Industrial Park major subdivision final plat at 9501 CR 140, subdividing 70.31 acres into six lots, five at approximately 2.1 acres each and one at 53.5 acres, plus a dedicated right-of-way loop road.
The third hearing at 10 a.m. is to consider an agricultural subdivision exemption for 11460 CR 140, dividing 79.45 acres into two lots, one at 2.57 acres and the second at 76.88 acres.
Other items on the agenda include:
- A final resolution for the Blistein agricultural subdivision exemption.
- A resolution suspending public hearings for the Planning Commission.
- A discussion about postponing a discussion on short-term rental regulations until further notice.
Commissioners are scheduled to adjourn to executive session to receive advice from water attorney David Shohert on case 18CW3076. Commissioner Greg Felt has recused himself from the session.
At 5 p.m., commissioners will meet online with the Planning Commission to continue discussion of the comprehensive plan.
